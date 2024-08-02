Scandal erupts over 307 ambulances and spare parts procurement deals

Luxury World Auto Group Limited was incorporated on November 24, 2015

The scandal surrounding the procurement of 307 ambulances for Ghana's One-Constituency-One-Ambulance initiative deepens, with allegations of inflated prices and dealings with an ex-convict.

Former Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson is accused of inflating prices, and Stephen Okoro, President Akufo-Addo’s son-in-law, is implicated.



Additionally, Charles Oppong-Kyekyeku, an ex-convict with a history of fraud in the UK, is connected to the deal through Service Ghana Auto Group Limited (SGAGL).

MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has raised concerns about the transparency and legitimacy of the procurement process, prompting a petition to the Special Prosecutor.



