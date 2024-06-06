Schengen Visa fees to increase from €80 to €90 as of June 11

The European Commission decided on the 12% fee increase worldwide, aligning with inflation rates

Source: Visa Guide

Starting June 11, 2024, Schengen visa fees will rise from €80 to €90 for adults, and from €40 to €45 for children aged six to 12.

Some countries might face higher fees, up to €135 or €180, for failing to cooperate in readmitting their citizens staying irregularly in Schengen Area Member States.



The European Commission decided on the 12% fee increase worldwide, aligning with inflation rates and civil servant salaries.

The International Air Transport Association warns that increased fees could deter tourists, impacting travel affordability and local economies.



