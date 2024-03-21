Scholars call for reforms to address quality of higher education and job market eeadiness

Scholars argue that there has been too much focus on theoretical knowledge in humanities

Scholars have highlighted several factors affecting the quality of graduates and their job market prospects, including the rapid expansion of universities, inadequate investment in infrastructure, and an ageing faculty.

They argue that there has been too much focus on theoretical knowledge in humanities, leaving graduates lacking practical skills sought by employers.



Prof. Christine Adu-Yeboah of the University of Cape Coast, along with Dr. Paul Effah and Dr. Ibrahim Oanda of the MasterCard Foundation, in a Graphic Online report, emphasized the need for a shift towards technical education, innovation, and critical thinking.



They expressed concern that the current educational system is producing graduates who are ill-prepared for the workforce, leading to a high number of unemployed graduates.



The discussion also involved Prof. Yayra Dzakadzie, Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), and Prof. Lydia Aziato, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho.

They were reviewing a research paper by Prof. Christine Adu-Yeboah, Dr. Adam Yunus of Baraka Policy Institute, and Dr. Sarpong Lydia Aframea Dankyi on the impact of expanding public universities on access, quality, and sustainability of higher education in Ghana.



The research, which focused on the expansion of public university education over the past three decades, noted a significant increase in student enrollment and a better spatial distribution of universities across the country.



However, it also raised concerns about the quality of education and the relevance of graduates' skills to the job market. The experts stressed the importance of addressing these issues to ensure that higher education contributes effectively to national development.



The program was part of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences' project on Motivating Higher Education Reforms in Ghana, aimed at promoting equity and sustainability in higher education.