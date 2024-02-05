Schools closed in Kwahu-Bepong after fatal shooting incident

File Photo

The Kwahu South Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has issued a directive to close schools in Kwahu-Bepong following a tragic shooting incident on Sunday, February 4, resulting in the loss of two lives and leaving several others injured.

According to reports, the casualties occurred when police allegedly fired stray bullets during a confrontation aimed at dispersing a disorderly crowd in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region.



In response to the incident, 25 individuals have been apprehended by law enforcement, and a heightened police presence has been established to maintain order in the town.



Emmanuel Ofori Attah, the Kwahu South Municipal Chief Executive, clarified that the decision to suspend school activities is aimed at preventing retaliatory attacks and ensuring the safety of students in the area.

Confirming the closure, Attah stated, "The incident happened yesterday [Sunday], and it won’t be advisable for children to go to school." He elaborated, "The basic school students won’t be going to school, including the Day students at the Senior High. However, those in the boarding house will remain on campus till the case is settled."



Expressing dismay over the unfortunate event, Attah affirmed that MUSEC is convening to address the underlying issues contributing to the unrest and tension in the area. "We are going to meet as leaders so by noon, everything will be fine," he assured.