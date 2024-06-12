News

News
Seamstress conspires with lovers to kill husband; dump body in the bush

The suspects are in custody

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A 40-year-old seamstress, Madam Sewaah Akoto, has allegedly conspired with her lover and two friends to kill her husband, Kweku Otsiwa, whose body was found in a farmyard in Kuntanasi, Central Region.

Police identified the suspects as Kofi Show, Kofi Seth, and Kwame Essel.

Neighbors reported that Akoto had threatened to leave her husband if he didn't stop drinking and that Otsiwa had caught a local chief, Kojo Eduaah, with his wife.

The suspects are in custody, while the chief is on the run. The body is at Our Lady of Grace Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

