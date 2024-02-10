Security analyst urges ECOWAS restructuring amid exit of 3 members

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

Mr. Bill Godson Ocloo, the Executive Director of the African Centre for Human Security and Emergency Management, has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to overhaul its strategies to ensure the effective functioning of the regional bloc.

In a recent interview GNA, Mr. Ocloo, a security analyst, expressed concern about ECOWAS's apparent failure to prioritize the safety of its member states, leading to a waning interest among member nations. His comments follow the recent departure of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso from ECOWAS to form a new bloc.



According to Mr. Ocloo, the decision of these three countries might be a response to the increased suffering of their citizens and ECOWAS's perceived inability to protect them from imperialism and attacks by jihadist groups over the years.



Advocating for a restructuring of ECOWAS, Mr. Ocloo emphasized the need for amended strategies that genuinely benefit all member countries. He alleged that ECOWAS should dispel the perception of working in the interest of select nations to the detriment of others.

Warning of potential further breakaways, Mr. Ocloo stressed that urgent action was required to address the current situation. He highlighted that the focus should be on the welfare, safety, and security of nations rather than the mismanagement, corruption, and nepotism that have plagued the continent.



He appealed to the Heads of State within ECOWAS and other relevant organizations to promptly address any challenges facing the regional bloc.