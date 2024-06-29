News

Security analyst warns election rigging could lead to national chaos

Security Analyst Adib Saani.png Adib Saani, Security analyst

Sat, 29 Jun 2024 Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

Security analyst Adib Saani has cautioned against any attempts to rig Ghana’s upcoming elections, warning it could lead to national instability.

Speaking on Rainbow Radio, he stressed that Ghana’s tradition of fair elections every four years has preserved its democracy. Saani emphasized the importance of respecting the electorate’s will and maintaining credible electoral processes.

He warned that rigging could drive the country into despair and potential chaos, exacerbated by existing economic crises and excessive taxation.

He urged political parties and security services to ensure a free, fair election, comparing the situation to Kenya’s socio-political challenges.

