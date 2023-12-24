Sekondi College recognised as Best Farming Institution

The award formed part of the 39th edition of the Farmers’ Day celebration

Source: GNA

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has presented the 2023 Overall Best Farming Institution award within the Metropolis to the Sekondi College (SECKO).

The award, which formed part of the 39th edition of the Farmers’ Day celebration, was in recognition of the College’s outstanding contributions to the development of agricultural production in the Metropolis.



The STMA’s Overall Best Farmer award was initially presented to Mr Stephen Osagyefo Rowell, the Head of Agricultural Department of SECKO, but was later stripped of the award.



This was after investigations by the STMA proved that Mr Rowell presented farms belonging to the College as exhibits to the Metropolitan Agricultural Extension Agents to be considered for the award, and subsequently stripped of same.



Madam Grace Alswell-Aidoo, Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the STMA, speaking at a brief ceremony to present the award to the College, said the initial awardee presented exhibits which did not belong to him personally, so the awards committee found out and took the necessary actions.



“The former award winner actually made the Assembly believe as though he owned the farms, but after investigations proved otherwise, we decided to do the right thing by taking the award from him and give it to the actual winner,” she said.

She noted that it was appropriate that the award be given to the rightful winner to encourage them to do more.



Mr Daniel Asimenu, Director of Agriculture at the STMA, said the award was to motivate the College to continue making strides in the agricultural sector within the Metropolis.



He urged other institutions to emulate the good steps of SECKO by blending academic work with agricultural activities to help produce their own produce to feed themselves.



Ms Guddy A. Kermah, the Head of the College, commended the STMA for taking the necessary steps to give the award back to the deserving winner.



She said the College had been into farming since 2003, and that it was not the first time that SECKO had been recognised for its agricultural excellence.

She indicated that: “The Metropolitan Agricultural Extension Agents visited our farms to assess them for consideration for the award, but we were surprised that we did not receive anything because we knew our farms met all the criteria.”



Ms Kermah expressed joy that the College had been giving what it deserved and pledged her commitment to ensure the school continued to work hard to receive bigger awards in future.



This year’s Farmers Day celebration was on the theme: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience”.



The College received knapsack sprayers, pairs of wellington boots, cutlasses, bags of organic fertilizer, a motor tricycle and a certificate of recognition among other prizes.