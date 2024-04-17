Sekyere Kumawu District Hospital officially opened after decade-long wait

Sekyere Kumawu District Hospital

After a decade-long wait, the 120-bed capacity Sekyere Kumawu District Hospital in the Ashanti region has been officially opened to the public.

NMS Infrastructure Limited, the contractors, handed over the facility to health authorities on Monday, April 14, 2024, much to the delight of residents.



The hospital, a turnkey project, commenced construction in 2014 but faced delays due to funding constraints and re-variations.

However, it now stands as a beacon of hope, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities across various departments including Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Medicine, Surgery, and more.



The handover ceremony marks the culmination of years of anticipation by the residents of Sekyere Kumawu and surrounding areas, who previously had to rely on an improvised polyclinic for healthcare services.