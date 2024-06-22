Self-proclaimed chief jailed 15 months for fraudulent land sale

Susubribi was found guilty of threats of death and fraudulent dealings

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Nii Kotey Susubribi, also known as Nii Isaac or Kotey Nii Quaye, to 15 months imprisonment for a fraudulent land transaction.

Susubribi, who claims to be the chief of Abehenase, near Amasaman



The court, presided over by Evelyn Asamoah, delivered the sentence as Susubribi tearfully awaited police escort.

Prosecutor ASP Seth Frimpong revealed that Susubribi sold land he didn't own to unsuspecting buyers, including Freeman Kofi Owusu, for GH₵42,000, and threatened the legitimate owner, Alfred Agbosu, and his caretaker.



The Land Commission confirmed Agbosu’s rightful ownership of the land.



