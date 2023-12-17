Selfish leaders who engage in corruption blatantly – Arthur K chides government

Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy, One-time New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant

One-time New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy, has criticized the leadership of the country who according to him engage in blatant corruption, decrying a lack of compassion, equity, and inclusivity in governance.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News on December 16, 2023, he highlighted issues plaguing the nation, characterizing the leadership as tainted by vindictiveness, nepotism, and policies lacking in empathy.



He cited examples, such as a mother bleeding to death because she couldn't afford fuel for an ambulance and people dying due to the unavailability of dialysis, juxtaposed against the extravagant expenditure on a National Cathedral.



"We have selfish leaders. Indeed, in the old days, people used to be ashamed of corruption, so they practiced it secretly. Now they do it blatantly. Our leaders are bad, but we are unpatriotic citizens. We accept bribes in order to vote. We defend our party leaders regardless of what they do," myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



He suggested measures such as transparency in asset declaration, political party reforms, and thorough investigations into the actions of past officeholders.



He further underlined the need for public sentiment to play a pivotal role in shaping governance.

"Then, of course, there is the bad leadership, which is the elephant in the room. We have vindictive leadership. Then there is non-inclusive governance.



“We have policies devoid of equity and compassion, allowing a newborn mother who is bleeding to death to die because she cannot buy fuel for an ambulance.



"It's not the policy of a compassionate government allowing people to die because they cannot get dialysis, and the dialysis unit owes a few million cedis in debt when we can spend $400 million putting up a Cathedral, it's not what a compassionate government should do," he added.



AM/SARA



