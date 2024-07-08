Senior Hamas official killed as Israel orders fresh evacuation

The death of Al-Ghussein is not considered to be a blow to Hamas militarily

Source: BBC

An Israeli air strike in Gaza City has killed a senior Hamas official, Ehab Al-Ghussein, and three others.

Al-Ghussein, responsible for managing Hamas affairs in Gaza City and northern Gaza, was among those sheltering in the Holy Family School, which was targeted by Israel for allegedly housing terrorists.



The strike hit two ground-floor classrooms. Israel claimed efforts to minimize civilian casualties, but many civilians were present. Israel also issued another evacuation order for central Gaza City.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated any ceasefire must allow Israel to resume fighting until Hamas's military and governance capabilities are dismantled and hostages are returned.



