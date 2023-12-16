Serial caller arrested for selling marijuana at Assin Dompim

The suspect will be arraigned before court as soon as possible according to the police

The Central North Regional Police Command in Assin Fosu has arrested a 29-year-old, Kwame Yeboah for dealing in illegal drugs at Assin Dompim.

The suspect, said to be NPP serial caller who doubles as a drinking spot operator is alleged to be a notorious drug dealer in the area.



The information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan revealed that he has been on the police wanted list for quite some time now.



He was arrested when he tried to escape from a Police intelligence and surveillance team assigned to pick him up.

Meanwhile, 5 parcels of substances suspected to be weed, matches, and paper wrappers concealed in polythene were retrieved by the police and kept same as exhibits.



