Serve in rural communities for development - NASPA President urges colleagues

National Service Personnel In Nkwanta South

Wise Bediako, President of the National Services Personnel Association (NSPA) in Nkwanta South, has urged fellow members to embrace rural postings to contribute to the development of underserved areas.

Addressing the association's inaugural meeting, Bediako stressed the significance of serving in rural communities, highlighting the critical need for support in education, healthcare, and agriculture sectors.



He emphasized the professional growth and fulfillment that come with serving in such communities, citing the opportunity to acquire valuable skills and experiences.

Bediako underscored the importance of community engagement and urged colleagues to seize the chance to make a positive impact on society.



Meanwhile, Dr. Paul Yidu Dzene, Deputy Director of Education, expressed concern over the reluctance of some service personnel to accept rural postings, emphasizing their crucial role as agents of change in underserved areas.