Service Ghana Auto Group denies allegations of unqualified contract for Ambulance maintenance

Ambulance Fileee.png SGAGL clarified that it was chosen through a competitive process among seven companies

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Service Ghana Auto Group Limited (SGAGL) has denied claims of unqualified selection for a government contract to maintain 307 ambulances.

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged non-competitive procurement.

SGAGL clarified that it was chosen through a competitive process among seven companies, offering a significantly lower bid of $133,000 per ambulance compared to $250,000-$300,000 by others.

They emphasized full compliance with tender requirements and warned against spreading false information, affirming that their selection followed due legal and procedural diligence.

