Seth Terkper, Sherry Ayittey sabotaged ambulance deal- Jakpa cries… They’re evil

Richard Jakpa 1.png Richard Jakpa

Fri, 21 Jun 2024 Source: Daily Guide

In a dramatic turn at the Accra High Court, Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance procurement trial, revealed private dealings with the Attorney-General and alleged political interference.

Under cross-examination by Director of Public Prosecution Yvonne Atakorah-Obuobisa, Jakpa claimed he contacted the A-G to assert his innocence and seek help in securing his acquittal.

He accused former Finance Minister Seth Terkper and Sherry Ayittey of sabotaging the project, and urged the A-G to make him a prosecution witness to expose them.

Jakpa's revelations, including a promise from the A-G to secure his acquittal, have added a new layer of complexity to the trial, raising questions about the integrity of the judicial process.

Source: Daily Guide