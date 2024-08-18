News

Shai Traditional Council dedicates festival to protect Dodowa Forest Reserve

SHai T Councilll.png A tree-planting initiative and measures to clear encroachments will be implemented

Sun, 18 Aug 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Shai Traditional Council's Ngmayem Festival this year will focus on environmental sustainability, particularly protecting the Dodowa Forest Reserve, which faces threats from encroachment.

Recently, the Dodowa Forest was declared a security zone due to concerns about its destruction.

To address this, a tree-planting initiative and measures to clear encroachments will be implemented.

The festival, themed "Promoting Environmental Sustainability through our Cultural Heritage," starts September 23 and ends October 21.

A noise-making ban will be in place from September 10 to October 14, with some exceptions for political activities.

Source: starrfm.com.gh