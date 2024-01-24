Share CCTV footage of criminal activities with police not on social media – Police cautions public

Ghana Police Service (GPS)

Source: CNR

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has cautioned the public, urging them to share Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of criminal activities directly with the service instead of posting it on social media.

The GPS believes this approach will aid in its investigations.



The aim is to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are apprehended and not left at large.



In an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, the Director of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, stated that such actions would benefit both the public and the service.

She emphasized that it would expedite the process of bringing the perpetrators to justice.



“In the event of any incident, instead of circulating the CCTV footage, they should first share it with the police to help in our investigations. Sometimes, putting it out there makes our investigative efforts difficult because if you are a suspect and you know that there is footage of you, it reveals your identity and the like.”



“So we want to entreat everybody; in case there is an incident, please share it with the police instead of putting it out there,” she said.