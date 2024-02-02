Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey to contest for Commonwealth Secretary-General position

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has officially declared her interest for the position of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

According to s statement released on Febraury 2, 2024, the Foreign Minister was nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo following an agreement within the Commonwealth that the next Secretary-General would be from Africa.



Nominating her, President Akufo-Addo stated, “I have strong confidence in Foreign Minister Botchwey to lead our aspiration for renewal and for building future-looking resilient and thriving economies, through community cooperation and action, as underscored at Kigali-Rwanda, during the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).”



“Hon. Botchwey has been endorsed by the African Union, and also enjoys considerable support across all regions of the Commonwealth,” the statement added.



The election for the new Secretary-General of the 56-member organization is scheduled for October 22, 2024, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa.

