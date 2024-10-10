Shoot to kill: Joe Wise reinforces bold stance in tackling galamsey menace

Joseph Osei-Owusu

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has sparked debate with his call for severe penalties against illegal miners (galamsey operators) who pollute Ghana’s water bodies.

Speaking on Assase Pa radio, Osei-Owusu referred to these miners as “killers of our country” and suggested harsh consequences for their actions.



He criticized miners for operating outside licensed areas, causing widespread environmental damage.

While his stance may seem extreme, he believes a tougher approach is needed to address the ongoing environmental and public health crisis caused by illegal mining activities.



