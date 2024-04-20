Shooting incident claims life of woman in Adaklu Tevikpo farm

The woman was shot dead in her farm

A harrowing incident shook the quiet community of Adaklu Tevikpo on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, when a woman met a tragic end while tending to her farm.

Eli Keti, the Assemblyman of Adaklu Kpetsu Electoral Area, recounted the events that led to the untimely demise of the woman, known only as Maama.



According to Keti, Maama embarked on her usual routine, heading to her farm at the break of dawn, around 0530 hours. Her son, whose identity remains undisclosed, confirmed that his mother left for the farm, intending to tend to her crops or engage in charcoal burning, a common activity in the area. Simultaneously, the son's father, Kwame Ayew, informed him that he too would be leaving for a separate farm.



As the day unfolded, the son proceeded with his studies, attending classes until around 1400 hours. It was then that he decided to visit his mother at the farm, perhaps seeking her company or assistance. However, upon reaching the farm, he was met with a scene of unimaginable horror. Instead of finding his mother engaged in her usual activities, he discovered her lifeless body lying on the ground, surrounded by pools of blood.



Distraught and fearing the worst, the son rushed back home to inform his uncles and the chief of the community. Together, they reported the grisly discovery to the local authorities, specifically the Adaklu Ahunda Police.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police conducted a thorough inspection of the area. Their findings painted a chilling picture – the victim had sustained gunshot wounds, suggesting a deliberate act of violence. Subsequently, they moved the deceased's body to the Ho Teaching Hospital morgue for further examination and autopsy.



In the wake of this tragedy, suspicion fell upon Kwame Ayew, the husband of the late Maama. Curiously, Ayew was nowhere to be found in the aftermath of the incident, prompting speculation about his involvement. Witnesses from the couple's neighborhood came forward, recounting a recent dispute between the husband and wife, hinting at underlying tensions.



As the investigation unfolds, the community remains gripped by shock and sorrow. The loss of Maama has left a void in the hearts of her loved ones and neighbors, while the search for answers continues. The police are actively pursuing leads and seeking to locate Kwame Ayew, whom they consider a person of interest in the case.