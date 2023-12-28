Sing-a-thon: We’ve denied our kids love and attention this Christmas - Husband of Afua Asantewaa

The husband of Afua Asantewaa, Kofi Owusu Aduonum

The husband to the Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the lady attempting to break a Guinness record with a sing-a-thon, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, shared insights into the sacrifices their family has made during this Christmas season.

According to him, they have denied their children the love and attention this Christmas season, to support their mother and wife in the course of the competition.



He noted that the family consciously chose to focus on the record-breaking attempt, acknowledging that their children may have missed out on the usual love and attention during the festive period for which he is grateful.



When asked by TV personality, Naa Ashorkor, what the record breaking attempt meant to the children, he said: “A lot, we denied them love, care during this festive season. We want to say, we love them for understanding us and praying with us all this while.”



He emphasised the challenge of balancing the demands of the record attempt, stating, “I have not slept in the last 5 and 6 days without sleep. I've been here for days before the attempt started."



Despite the sacrifices, Aduonum spoke highly of his wife's determination in the ongoing sing-a-thon which has reached 105 hours so far.

“I know she has a tough personality and a tough character, so I didn't doubt her a bit,”



Acknowledging the overwhelming support from Ghanaians, he expressed his gratitude.



“The support started from the get-go and I want to say a big thank you to Ghanaians, they have done marvellously well,”



As the sing-a-thon progresses, Aduonum remains optimistic for a win at the end.



“I want to tell her that she’s fought a good fight and like the biblical saying goes, the horse is prepared for the battle but victory lies in the hands of the Lord. She has done her bit and we are trusting God to do the rest,” he added.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who has been singing for the past four days, wants to break the current Guinness record for the longest singing marathon by a single person.



She began the journey on December 24 and expected to end on December 27, 2023 to break the existing record for 105 hours of singing.



Her determination has pushed her into December 28.



