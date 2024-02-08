Six Ghana rugby members face charges for allegedly falsifying information about Herbert Mensah

Herbert Mensah

Six members of the Ghanaian rugby community are facing legal action for allegedly spreading false information about Mr. Herbert Mensah, the President of Africa Rugby. The accused, including a teacher, an IT professional, a transport manager, and others, have been charged with conspiracy to commit offensive conduct.

The accused individuals, Bismark Amponsah, Abdul Aziz Issah, Michael Ako Wilson, James Nana Akwandoh Nunoo, Emmanuel Ekow Mensah, and Alexandra Dorpenyo, were granted GHC50,000.00 bail each with three sureties. Issah faces an additional charge of unlawful access or interception of information, while Wilson, Ekow Mensah, and Dorpenyo are charged with offensive conduct. Nunoo is accused of fraudulent communication, while Amponsah faces separate charges in another court for conspiring to commit money laundering with Nunoo.



The complainant, Mr. Mensah, is the President of Rugby Africa, and the accused are members of the Ghana Rugby fraternity. The prosecution alleges that the accused individuals conspired to spread false information and engage in a street protest to damage Mr. Mensah's reputation due to a disagreement with him.



According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Maxwell Oppong, the accused planned and executed actions to tarnish Mr. Mensah's image, including developing write-ups and posting them on Facebook.

Despite seeking an injunction against them, the accused allegedly continued spreading disinformation, leading to legal action against Wilson. Subsequently, the accused created multiple Facebook accounts to publish derogatory articles about Mr. Mensah and his counsel.



The accused individuals have denied the charges, and their next court appearance is scheduled for February 29, 2024.