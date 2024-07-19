News

Six months NSS volunteer recruitment coming

Fri, 19 Jul 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has launched a six-month volunteer recruitment drive targeting National Service graduates and unemployed youth.

This initiative aims to address unemployment and will focus on areas like sanitation, teaching, agriculture, health, and sectors supporting environmental health and sustainable development.

The NSS announced that an online application system will soon be available on its website to facilitate the selection process.

The scheme also encouraged the public to spread awareness and guide potential candidates about this opportunity.

