‘Sleep caused us 2020 elections, this time we won’t sleep’- Gbande assures NDC supporters

Mr. Mustapha Foyo Gbande, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), attributed the party's defeat in the 2020 elections to a lack of vigilance on the part of its members.

He vowed that the party would be more vigilant in the future.



Gbande alleged that the government is using Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, a Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, to manipulate the electoral process.

The NDC has raised concerns over errors in the voters' register, demanding an explanation from the Electoral Commission (EC) on these discrepancies.



The NDC reiterated its commitment to being vigilant in the upcoming elections to ensure a fair and transparent process.



