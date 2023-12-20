Sleeping with dead bodies twice a month: The story of a married woman involved in money rituals

File photo

In a revelation on a recent episode of Confessions, a tell-it-all programme on Accra-based TV3, a young woman, who chose to remain anonymous, shared a story of desperation that led her to sleep with fresh dead bodies twice a month in exchange for financial prosperity.

The woman, married for five years, disclosed that her marriage had been marred by financial difficulties, reaching a point where basic necessities such as food and rent became unaffordable for her family.



According to her, the dire circumstances prompted her to explore means to alleviate the poverty that had gripped their lives.



She explained that she encountered an old university mate who had achieved financial success and lived a life of luxury, complete with expensive cars.



Desperate and with nowhere else to turn, she confided in her friend about her struggles which led the university mate to introduce her to a money ritual facilitated by a spiritualist.



“One time, I bumped into a friend and she was looking all good, you know in a flashy car and all that so I was like how did she make it because we went into the same university and even, I was more intelligent than this girl in school, and this my friend is making it in life.



“So, I asked that she should show me the way, and she took me to a place, a certain man who was a spiritualist and the man agreed to offer me help but on the condition that I would sleep with fresh dead bodies twice in a month…make love with the dead bodies and that was what is going to generate the money,” she said.

TWI NEWS



She revealed that her life took a turn for the better after she complied with the spiritualist's instructions and now, she enjoys a life of affluence, boasting cars, houses, and other luxuries that were once beyond her reach.



However, she added that her husband has discovered her involvement in the money ritual, and is threatening to divorce her which has led her to seek counseling on the televised platform.



“I don’t even know how he (her husband) got to know, but I think he chanced on my chat with the mortuary guy that I have been talking to…he wants to divorce me and why should he leave me because I went into that because of him, we were suffering together and we are enjoying the money together so why does he want to give up on me now. and I am not ready to go back into that hardship. Maybe I might do something silly to my husband,” she added.





Shocking story of a young woman who sleeps with dead bodies twice a month for money ????



Her ritual has allowed her to live a dazzling and beautiful life, but her husband wants to divorce her despite knowing about her ritual.#Confessions pic.twitter.com/TLfcDImhWv — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) December 19, 2023

AM/SARA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.