Small Arms Commission raises alarm over untraceable weapons posing security threat

Over one million weapons cannot be accounted for

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons has raised concerns about the untraceable and unaccounted-for small arms and light weapons currently circulating in the country.

Out of the total 2.3 million weapons in circulation, around 1.1 million cannot be accounted for, which poses a significant threat to the country's security.



The commission's Head of the National Arms Marking Programme, Frank Boateng Asumani, disclosed ongoing efforts to reduce the proliferation of these arms at a regional conference on improvised anti-personal mines' humanitarian impact.

The commission is currently seeking funding to assess the extent of the weapons' proliferation, which includes AK47s, pistols, pump-action guns, and locally manufactured guns.