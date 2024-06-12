News

Some health workers are abusing drugs – Doctor

Wa Doctor Fired He emphasized that addiction is a brain disease requiring treatment

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Kwesi Antwi Koranteng, a medical officer at Pantang Hospital, has raised concerns about drug abuse among health workers, particularly with pain medication.

Speaking on Rainbow Radio, he described addiction among some health workers as a serious issue, though not widespread.

Dr. Koranteng highlighted a case where a nurse misled colleagues to fund her drug habit.

The hospital has implemented measures, including reassignment and rehabilitation for affected staff, to address this problem. He emphasized that addiction is a brain disease requiring treatment and stressed the importance of accountability and thorough investigations in managing drug supplies.

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com