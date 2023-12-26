Some people call our helpline and masturbate – Fire Service

Ghana National Fire Service logo

The Ghana National Fire Service has bemoaned the rate at which its call centre is inundated with prank calls that tend to disrupt effective response to fire emergencies.

Speaking in a Joynews interview on Monday, December 26, 2023, an officer with the Public Relations Department of the Fire Service, AD02 Alex King Nartey, cited that some of the prank calls received at the call centre include perverts who call to masturbate to the voice of female representatives.



“Please avoid prank calls because within just one month in this year, we received over 600,000 prank calls.



“If I tell you some of the silly things, they say you would be surprised. People call and as excuse to say, some people even masturbate on our call lines. That’s the truth. People call and when they hear the voice of female reps then you hear them jerking off. Those are preposterous things,” he revealed.



He added that some callers go as far as singing on the line while others call to complain about the genitals of their partners being on fire and needing to be quenched.



He revealed that there are times when children left with phones without supervision also call the centre and heap insults on the representatives.

“You see when you do that, you are on the line and you are holding the line, it is just like your mobile phone, it’s like someone is holding the line. You can’t pick another call. So when there is someone there or playing pranks with us, then there is the possibility of denying another person,” he stated some of the implications such calls have on the discharge effective fire fighting duties by the service.



In August this year, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Tema Regional Command, Divisional Officer III Ebenezer Yenzu, served notice that persons who make prank calls to the service would be tracked down and arrested.



While serving notice, he added that such actions are criminal and may land culprits in jail.





Some people call and masturbate on our call lines - Ghana National Fire Service. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/0dwmtA0P8C — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) December 25, 2023

GA/SARA