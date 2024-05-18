Speaker Bagbin donates public address system to Ghana School of Law

The donation is a personal promise Alban Bagbin made to the School in February

Source: GNA

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has donated a state-of-the-art public address system to the Ghana School of Law.

A statement issued by the Media Department of Parliament said this follows a personal promise he had made to the School in February, this year when the school held its matriculation ceremony to induct newly admitted students into the two-year professional law programme.



It said the gesture was to enhance educational infrastructure in legal education.



Speaker Bagbin in his remarks, bemoaned the poor nature of the infrastructure in the school.



He said it was sad to observe that governments over the years had not done much to improve the infrastructure needs of the school, especially when one considers the great products the institution continued to produce and their contribution to national development.



He called on old students at the school to focus some attention on the school to extend support in whatever form.



Mr Barima Yaw Kodei Oppong, the Director of the Ghana School of Law, who led a delegation of the School’s Management for the formal presentation of the equipment expressed profound gratitude to the Speaker for the kind gesture.

He added that the donation would significantly improve standards by providing the necessary tools for future legal practice to thrive.



He called on other old students at the school to also support the institution in whatever way possible.



The public address system, which includes advanced speakers, and an integrated control system, is expected to significantly enhance the auditory quality in lecture halls and during notable events at the school.



This donation is part of Speaker Bagbin’s broader initiative to support educational institutions across the country.



Over the past year, he has made several contributions to schools and other institutions of higher learning emphasizing his belief in the transformative power of education.