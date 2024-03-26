Speaker Bagbin lauds role of African parliamentarians in Peacekeeping Missions

He said this while speaking at the 148th assembly of the inter-parliamentary union

Source: GNA

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has lauded African parliamentarians for playing a significant role in providing legislative support for peacekeeping missions to address conflicts and stabilise fragile states in Africa.

He said the parliamentarians provided essential legislative support, oversight, and funding for those missions and advocated international support and cooperation to enhance peacekeeping efforts.



Speaker Bagbin said this at the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), from March 23-27, in Geneva, Switzerland.



The IPU provides a forum for parliamentarians from around the world to come together, exchange ideas, and collaborate on shared challenges, as well as promote democratic values, address global challenges, and advance peace and understanding on a global scale.



The Union also contributes to building a more inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous world for all.



Speaking on the topic: “Parliamentary Diplomacy: Building Bridges for Peace and Understanding”, Speaker Bagbin said Parliamentary diplomacy gained prominence after the establishment of the League of Nations, which aimed to promote international cooperation and prevent future conflicts.



“By affirming our commitment to diplomatic efforts, prioritising peace and cooperation in parliamentary agendas, and calling for collective action towards building bridges and fostering global harmony, we in Africa can contribute to overcoming the challenges confronting parliamentary diplomacy and advancing the interests of our countries and the continent as a whole.”

Throughout their discussions, it had become abundantly clear that parliamentary diplomacy played a crucial and indispensable role in addressing complex global



challenges and fostering peace and understanding, he said.



From the historical roots of parliamentary engagement in diplomacy to the contemporary challenges facing parliamentarians, it was evident that the involvement of legislative bodies was not just essential, but necessary for effective governance on the international stage.



“We cannot overlook the key challenges, such as limited resources and political instability, that must be addressed to enhance the efficacy of parliamentary diplomacy,” Speaker Babgin said.



“One central theme has emerged from our discussion: parliamentary diplomacy is fundamental to building a better world, and there can be no doubt about that.”



He said by providing platforms for dialogue, collaboration, and conflict resolution, parliamentarians could bridge divides, promote mutual understanding, and advocate peaceful resolutions to conflicts.

The Speaker said the democratic legitimacy and grassroots representation inherent in parliamentary diplomacy enriched diplomatic discourse and contributed to more inclusive and effective global governance.



“As we look toward the future, we must express our deepest gratitude to parliamentarians around the world for their tireless efforts in promoting peace and understanding.”



Speaker Bagbin noted that despite the challenges they faced, there was hope for a future where nations came together in cooperation and solidarity.



“We must reaffirm our commitment to diplomatic engagement, prioritise peacebuilding efforts, and foster collaboration among nations, so we can build a more peaceful and prosperous world for generations to come,” he said.



“For democracy, for everyone, leaving no one behind, we move together to build bridges for peace and understanding. Together we can.”