Speaker of Parliament donates to Kakube Festival in Nandom

The Speaker's delegation was led by MP for Wa central Dr. Rashid Pelpuo

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

The gracious reception of the Speaker's visit to the Nandom Palace by the esteemed Nandom Naa, Professor Edmond Delle, spoke volumes about the Speaker's reputation and commitment to community service.

Naa Professor Delle expressed confidence in the Speaker's reliability, stating that he knew the Speaker would not let him down. This by and large showcased a deep trust and respect for the Speaker's character and leadership. It is an affirmation reflected not only on the Speaker's personal integrity but also the positive impact of his efforts in fostering meaningful relationships and partnerships for national cohesion.



The MP for Wa central Dr. Rashid Pelpuo who represented the Speaker of Parliament presented a generous donation of 20,000 Ghana cedis on behalf of the Speaker during the 2023 Kakube Festival in Nandom. It was a tangible commitment to supporting the development initiatives of the Nandom community. This act of generosity which have been repeated in other festive occasions not only showcased the Speaker's dedication to uplifting the region but also highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between our traditional rulers and state officials in tackling key community issues.





