Speaker refers nomination of Herbert Krapa to Parliament’s appointments committee

Herbert Krapa

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has referred the nomination of Herbert Krapa as Minister of State-designate for the Energy Ministry to the appointments committee for approval.

President Akufo-Addo requested Parliament’s prior approval of Krapa last week.



Parliament invited comments and inputs on the nominee by July 9.

In accordance with Article 78(1) of the 1992 Constitution, Krapa’s nomination will be reviewed by the committee.



Krapa, previously the deputy minister of energy and board chair of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), awaits the committee’s consideration and report.



