Special Prosecutor can’t be sacked on a whim – Director at OSP explains

Samuel Appiah Darko, Director of Strategy, Research, and Communication at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), has emphasized that the Special Prosecutor cannot be arbitrarily removed from office.

He clarified that the OSP is an independent agency, accountable to Parliament, and the head can only be removed through an impeachment process for specific offenses, similar to superior court justices.

His comments follow tensions within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the OSP’s Special Report on the Airbus Scandal, which cleared former President John Mahama and his brother, Samuel Adam Forster, of corruption-related offenses.



