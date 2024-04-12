Spokesperson for Chief Imam supports Bawumia's position on LGBTQ+

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, spokesperson for the National Chief Imam

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, has praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his resolute opposition to LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

He highlighted that both the Islamic and Christian communities stand against LGBTQ+ practices, expressing satisfaction that a leader has taken a decisive stance on the matter.



In an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse, Sheikh Shaibu emphasized the unity between Muslims and Christians on this issue, stressing the importance of protecting the family institution. He proposed collaboration with the Christian community to seek an audience with the President regarding the bill's delay, aiming to understand the reasons behind it.



This statement follows Vice President Bawumia's public declaration of opposition to LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana during Eid prayers in Kumasi.

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu underscored the significance of using religious and moral influence to urge President Akufo-Addo to sign the bill into law, preserving Ghana's cultural values.



He asserted that signing the bill would leave a positive legacy for President Akufo-Addo, safeguarding the country's traditions and beliefs.



Sheikh Shaibu also emphasized the importance of trust between politicians and citizens in upholding Ghana's core values, expressing readiness for inter-faith collaboration to pressure the President on the matter.