Stakeholders validate draft National Action Plan to combat mis-and disinformation

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Stakeholders in Ghana’s media sector have provided valuable input into a draft National Action Plan designed to tackle the growing issue of mis/disinformation.

This comes on the back of a recent National Conference on Disinformation and Misinformation, where a 7-point communiqué was collectively agreed upon by political parties, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), media representatives, and development partners.



Organised by the Ministry of Information in Accra on Thursday, December 21, 2023, the forum featured participation from media umbrella bodies such as the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the National Media Commission (NMC).



Part of the programme included a forum where stakeholders actively contributed their insights to shaping the National Action Plan. This collaborative effort ensures that the plan is not only comprehensive but also reflective of the diverse perspectives within the media landscape.



Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who opened the ceremony, emphasised the urgency of addressing the proliferation of false information in the media space.



He highlighted the exponential growth in media channels across the country and the need to put in measures to address the rising tide of mis/disformation.

“With the advancement of media, now there’s a multiplicity of channels all over the country, and we’re very proud of that. About 700 radio stations have authorization to operate in the country, 100s of TV channels, last count was about over 200 of them and 1000s of publications both online and print and then new media platforms.



“So the question is where is the editor or editorial board? The risk, therefore, is that information that lacks integrity finds itself in the public domain, and that’s what gives rise to mis-and disinformation,” expressed Minister Oppong Nkrumah.



The Minister urged a collective commitment to addressing the challenges posed by misinformation and disinformation, emphasising the importance of the National Action Plan in safeguarding public trust and maintaining the integrity of information in Ghana’s evolving media environment.



The finalised plan, when finalised, will help the country make a significant step forward against the adverse effects of misinformation.