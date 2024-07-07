News

Starmer confirms Rwanda deportation plan 'dead'

Rw Bt Starmer argued the scheme has never been a deterrent

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: BBC

On his first full day as prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed the end of the Rwanda deportation scheme, calling it a "gimmick" and ineffective.

The Labour leader, who campaigned to scrap the scheme costing £310m, promises a new approach to tackling illegal immigration.

The scheme aimed to deport a small percentage of migrants arriving via small boats but never saw a flight take off due to legal challenges.

The Labour government plans to curb small boat crossings by hiring investigators and using counter-terror powers to dismantle smuggling gangs, though full details of their strategy remain undisclosed.

