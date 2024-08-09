State funeral held for former IGP J. Y. A. Kwofie

Late IGP H. E. James Y. A. Kwofie

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) J. Y. A. Kwofie was honored with a state funeral at the State House in Accra, attended by top officials, police personnel, and the public.

Kwofie, who served as IGP from 1990 to 1996, passed away on May 2, 2024, at over 90 years old.



His tenure was marked by significant reforms in the Ghana Police Service.

He also served as Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



Tributes during the ceremony highlighted his dedication to justice and integrity, solidifying his legacy in Ghanaian public service.



