News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

State of emergency not solution to galamsey – Salam Mustapha

Screenshot 2024 09 26 185632 750x375.png Salam Mustapha

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NPP National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, has dismissed calls for a state of emergency to tackle illegal mining (galamsey), arguing that it won’t resolve the issue.

He believes a more strategic approach is needed to address the root causes of the problem.

Speaking on Citi FM, Mustapha stressed that only a comprehensive understanding and rethinking of the issue will yield sustainable results, instead of temporary measures that create a cycle of recurrence.

His remarks come amidst mounting pressure from civil society organizations and other groups urging for tougher government action against galamsey.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com