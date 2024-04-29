Stay away from political influence- JUSAG President tells members

Samuel Afotey Otu, National President for the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana

Source: GNA

Mr Samuel Afotey Otu, National President, the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), has urged members to stay away from any political influence ahead of the December 2024 General Election.

He said as the election beckoned members must continue to work within the tenants of their ethics to safeguard the independence of the judiciary.



Mr Samuel Afotey Otu, who said this at JUSAG @ 50 health walk in Aburi in the Eastern Region emphasised, “I want to assure our members that everything is under control and this year we are hoping for better things. This year is an election year and we (JUSAG) want everybody to take his or her work seriously. Nobody should be influenced by any political party.



We are ready to work, we are ready to deliver our task,” the JUSAG President said.



According to him, the work of staff should be tactful in such a way that it will safeguard the independence of the judiciary.



Mr Afotey said he was very satisfied with the exercise, adding, “I think Judicial Service work is always (about) sitting down and this is not good for our health.”

He therefore urged members to engage in regular exercises to ward off various ailments.



The JUSAG President said, the call for regular exercise also resonated well with the Chief Justice’s call for sporting activities.



“We expect every staff to participate in all the activities because our vision is stronger together.” Mr Afotey charged.



Mr. Ramsey Ahorklui, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of JUSAG, said activities lined-up for the celebration included floats, health screening, sporting activities and symposiums.



Registrars, recorders, clerks, administrators, and some members of the bench took part in the health walk which started from Ayi-Mensah and ended at Peduase Lodge.

The walk ended with an aerobic session.



JUSAG members from Sogakope in the Volta region and Bongo in the north also took part in the health walk.



JUSAG was formed in Cape Coast in the Central Region in 1973 and had its 50th Anniversary launched on February 17, 2024.