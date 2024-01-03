Stay away from political violence ahead of 2024 general elections – Ghanaian youth advised

File photo

Ghanaian youth have been advised to desist from political violence instigated by politicians ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Youth leaders who spoke at the 31st night service at Christ Apostolic Church International at Kutre No. 1 in the Berekum East municipality of the Bono Region pleaded with their peers against any form of enticement from politicians that will engage them in political violence, which may subsequently lead to loss of life and property.



They urged the youth to be bold and tell politicians who contact them to engage in election violence to bring their children, who are abroad, to come and fight for them with their lives.



“The people who allow themselves to be used by politicians during elections should stop because they have been using us for far too long. Tell them to bring their children from the USA, UK, Canada, and other countries to come and fight for them because you are not ready to die for them.”

“When they give you money, take it because the money belongs to all Ghanaians, but do not engage in any political violence because no politician will care for you when you are injured or care for your family when you are dead,” the youth leaders said on Rainbow Radio Accra.



On his part, the Head Pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church International, Prophet Alex Amankona, also indicated that one party has always been declared a winner in any election; hence, the regular violence and brutalities in electioneering periods must be stopped to create sanity in the country for development.



“In every election, only one person will win, so politicians should keep in mind that they will either win or lose when they go to the polls. One thing I have seen is that the children of the poor are always used to political violence, and it is time that they advise themselves.”