Step up law enforcement against open defecation — M-CODE to Assemblies

Francis Ameyibor

Source: GNA

The Media Foundation Against Open Defecation (M-CODE) has urged MMDAs to enforce regulations against open defecation by empowering environmental health officers.

National Convenor Francis Ameyibor highlighted the need for joint programs to change attitudes and promote responsibility towards the environment.



Speaking at a WASH-focused event in Accra, he stressed the importance of prioritizing water and sanitation in national development.

The 2021 Census revealed 18% of Ghanaian households lack toilet facilities, with rural areas more affected.



Ameyibor also called on Ghanaians to report open defecation practices to authorities, emphasizing its health risks and environmental impact.



