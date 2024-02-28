Stephen Amoah commends Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Stephen Amoah

The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Stephen Amoah, has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address as a beacon of hope for Ghanaians.

The President delivered his penultimate address on February 27, highlighting the government’s accomplishments and plans for the remaining months.



Despite the Minority's dissatisfaction with the address, citing the lack of focus on key issues, the Nhyiaeso Member of Parliament highlighted the gradual resurgence of the economy despite the challenges faced by the government.

In an interview with Citi News, he stated, “You look at the fact that the economy is quite coming back home for us to consolidate our stability, and that alone, I am very happy about. The president also made mention of infrastructural achievements in terms of digitalization, in which, of course, the whole world is now going, which means that we are heading somewhere. You cannot say that all the challenges and problems are erased, but we are experiencing hope because of how things are unfolding now after what we all went through as a country.”