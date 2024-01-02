Stick with the NPP in 2024 for more development - Karaga MP to constituents

State at the Ministry of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga Constituency who doubles as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has urged his constituents to stick with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general election.

According to him, the NPP remains consistent in its efforts at pushing the frontiers of Karaga constituency development and Ghana as a whole.



“As we begin the journey in 2024, it is my humble and passionate appeal that we continue to stick together. Let’s continue to go with the NPP because it has remained consistent in its efforts at pushing the frontiers of our constituency's development and Ghana as a whole," He urged in a signed New Year message copied to MyNewsGh.com.



He also appealed for support for the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by supporting his completion/ succession agenda for the sustenance of peace, development and progress in our dear country, Ghana.

“Going into 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections with our heads as against our hearts will help us make the right decisions devoid of emotion. Violence is an ill wind that blows no one any good. Election is not war; therefore, we must avoid every temptation to be enticed into any act of violence. Where there is any provocation, let’s show love, tolerance and maturity, because Karaga Constituency for that matter, Ghana as a whole is the only place we can call our home,” He urged



The lawmaker thanked his constituents for their support throughout his first term in office as their Member of Parliament.



“ I am thankful and indebted to all of our constituents who firmly stood with me and the government. Thank you so much for your love, support and prayers these past three years and counting. Your unwavering support, love and prayers have remained my source of strength and inspiration. Within the period under reference, I have devotedly and tirelessly worked to justify the confidence reposed in me by the overwhelming majority of our people, thereby giving us a face and a voice at Parliament. I have equally consistently reported progress through constituency projects, empowerment programmes and sundry benefits to our people,” He said.



He disclosed that he has recorded at least twenty-five (25) projects and programmes through his interventions in the education sector as well as several achievements have equally been recorded under empowerment programmes, social/community development, rural electrification, skills acquisition training, employment of our constituents to public and private sectors of the economy, road construction among others, whiles many are ongoing and in the pipeline.



“My social contract with our people was anchored on offering them a Better Deal. To Allah’s glory, I have done all within my reach to ensure I leave the bar of legislative representation in our constituency raised beyond the usual. I am committed to continue serving our people up until the last second of my tenure and beyond,” He stressed.