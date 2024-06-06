Stop Bagbin from acting on petition seeking to undermine AG, EOCO – Plaintiff prays SC

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Source: Class FM Online

A private citizen, Mr. Derick Adu-Gyamfi, has filed a writ at the Supreme Court to prevent the Speaker of Parliament from directing or compelling the Attorney General (AG) or the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) to investigate or prosecute criminal offenses.

This comes in response to a petition to Parliament seeking a bipartisan probe into EOCO's investigation regarding money found at the residence of former Sanitation Minister Cecelia Dapaah.

The AG's office previously advised against EOCO probing Dapaah for money laundering, citing lack of substantial evidence.



