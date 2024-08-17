News

Stop Founders’ Day debate and fix the economy – Prof. Agyemang-Duah

Screenshot 2024 08 17 055036.png Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah

Sat, 17 Aug 2024 Source: pulse.com.gh

Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, a former Senior Advisor at the United Nations and CEO of the John A. Kufuor Foundation, has called on Ghanaian politicians to focus on pressing issues like the economy rather than engaging in divisive debates.

Speaking on TV3’s "Key Points," he criticized the ongoing discussions surrounding Founders’ Day, urging leaders not to rewrite Ghana's history or draw citizens into unnecessary controversies.

His comments follow President Nana Akufo-Addo’s assertion that Ghana's independence was a collective effort, not the work of one individual, challenging the notion that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah alone founded the nation.

Source: pulse.com.gh