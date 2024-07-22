Stop sabotaging Free SHS policy – Okyenhene

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has condemned efforts by some matrons and teachers to undermine Ghana's Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy, which has provided free education to over 2.5 million students since its 2017 launch.

At the Ohum-Kan festival in Kyebi, he criticized individuals who have stolen food meant for students, including those with disabilities, arguing such actions sabotage the policy and hinder national development.



Okyenhene stressed the importance of “common sense” in education and urged politicians to adhere to constitutional duties and avoid neglecting constituents.

He also called for legal measures against irresponsible parents and urged the youth to reject drug abuse and illegal mining.



