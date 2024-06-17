News

Storm drains to fix flooding issues in Kwesimintsim to be completed soon – Dep. Works Minister assures residents

Drains Storm Completion Residents, enduring perennial flooding, blamed authorities for inadequate drainage maintenance

Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Source: 3news

Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, Deputy Minister for Works and Housing and MP for Kwesimintsim, has assured completion of storm drains to address flooding in the constituency.

Residents, enduring perennial flooding, blamed authorities for inadequate drainage maintenance.

Armah, during an official tour, met with residents, chiefs, and engineers to address the issue.

He pledged the construction of drains in areas like Appollo-Dupaul and Kwesimintsim Fie.

Additionally, he inspected sea defense projects in Dixcove, Axim, and Aboadze, aiming to protect over 30% of Ghana's coastal population from erosion, emphasizing the government's commitment to coastal protection.

Read full article

Source: 3news