Street named after Asenso-Boakye surfaces online

A street named after the works and housing minister, Francis Asenso-Boyakye, has surfaced on social media.
The photograph, shared by Bright Simons on X, showcases a street sign bearing the name "F. Asenso-Boakye Road 1-26," positioned prominently in what appears to be a residential area.
“You know you've arrived in Ghana Politics when multiple roads in your neighbourhood are named after your good and honourable self! #Actualisation,” Bright Simons post stated.
While details about the location of the street and the reasons behind its naming remain undisclosed, X users have expressed their curiosity as to why the street was named after the workers and housing minister
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel
Here are some reaction by X users
You know you've arrived in Ghana Politics when multiple roads in your neighborhood are named after your good and honourable self!— Bright Simons (@BBSimons) December 19, 2023
????????♂️????????♂️????????♂️????????#Actualisation pic.twitter.com/srqmChqIli
Majoring in the minors, the hallmark of our disappointing leaders— JohnBosco AKORTIA✌ (@kwame_akortia) December 19, 2023
???????????????????????? as if it is his own resources used?— Yusif Hamdaani (@yusifhamdaani) December 19, 2023
It happens in Nigeria but most of them construct the road with their own resources.
Very soon, Ghana will be renamed after Akuffo and his appointees— Halsung (@Halsung19) December 19, 2023
At least he's making it easy for criminals to locate him.— the ßłaque Igbo (@asamoah_oduro) December 19, 2023
NW/ ADG
You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below: