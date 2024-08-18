Strike: Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to meet CETAG on Monday

The meeting is seen as a key step towards resolving the dispute

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has invited the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) leadership for a crucial meeting on Monday, August 19, 2024, at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

This meeting, including stakeholders like the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and Ministry of Finance, aims to address CETAG’s ongoing strike over unresolved issues with their conditions of service.



The strike, which began on June 14, 2024, has halted academic activities in all 46 public colleges of education.

The meeting is seen as a key step towards resolving the dispute and resuming normal academic operations.



